Tyler man’s trial date set for teenager’s death on Lake Palestine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been formally indicted for manslaughter and accidental boating death in the death of 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez on Lake Palestine.

Hampton is accused of running his boat into Hernandez back in June.

Officials took blood to be sent off for a toxicology report. Hampton has previous convictions for DWI and drug possession.

Hampton has a trial date scheduled for December 2. He is being held on $850,000 bond for the two charges.

He is due in court for arraignment October 4 in the 114th District Court in front of Judge Christi Kennedy.