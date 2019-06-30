Tyler man dead after early Sunday morning stabbing

A Tyler man was killed early Sunday morning after an attack in the 1500 block of CR 328 West.

Luis Rene Murrufo, 36, was found dead inside a car with a stab wound. The car was located in front of the residence.

Another individual was found injured and transported to UT Health Tyler.

Their identity has not been released.

It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect or a motive for the killing.

The scene is currently under control by Smith County deputies.

Editor’s Note: Tyler Police initially reported the death as a shooting. A correction was issued by the department later to show that it was actually a stabbing.