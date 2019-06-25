TxDOT looking to expand FM 756 to four lanes

The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed improvements to FM 756.

It starts at 5 p.m. in the gym of the Shiloh Road Church of Christ.

Smith County residents are welcome to attend and provide input on the road.

Right now, TxDOT is considering widening the two lanes to four, adding a continuous center left turn lane and requiring a new right away from adjacent property owners.

The construction will be done in two phases.

Kathi White, the public information officer for the Smith County TxDOT branch, says these changes are important for growth in the area.



“Plus in that area, you also have a lot more volume of traffic than usual,” White said. “It’s just continuing to grow in that area. This project goes from Jeff Davis to 344 Bullard so it’s about 6 miles, 6.9 miles. It’s a lot of traffic. And so this will help it meet future demands as well.”

It goes until 7 p.m. and is open house style, so the community can come and go as they please.