Two people injured at petroleum site fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Two people have been flown to a hospital after a tanker fire erupted early Friday morning at a petroleum site near Chandler.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the fire was reported around 8:05 a.m. off of Farm-to-Market road 317, south of Chandler.

Multiple stations from nearby showed up to help battle the fire. After trying to cool off the tanker and secure that the fire the tanker continues to burn.

Officials said the chemicals burning are a mix of water and oil and pose no threat to neighbors nearby. No evacuations have been put in place.

Two people have been flown to Parkland Hospital with unknown injuries. It’s unclear if they are employees.

UT Health East Texas AIR 1 lands in an intersection to take victims of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew en route to the scene.