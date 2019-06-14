TWO MONTHS LATER: Alto recovering little by little … together

April 13 is a day people in Alto will never forget, homes were destroyed, roads were made impassable–blocked by fallen debris.

The school also in the tornadoes path–suffering heavy damage.

But little by little the community has worked to pick up the pieces and rebuild; not by F.E.M.A or state funding, but by ordinary people just doing what needed to be done.

“I would like to think it’s the thing of acting on it and it’s the thing of not saying ‘well I don’t know what else I can do’ there’s always something we can do, especially in a small town,” said Judy Landrum, Alto resident.

Now people are just trying to live like they did before the storm.

“We’re still in cleanup mode, of course, and trying to get people back to their houses and back to the new norm,” said Jeremy Jackson, Alto Police Chief.

A lot has happened in the past two months: East Texans responded with overwhelming generosity to their neighbor.

When the same thing happened to San Augustine two weeks later Alto, still limping from the storm, reached out to help.

But then tragedy struck Alto a second time with the untimely death of an officer.

“That’s one of the hardest things I’ve done in my personal and professional career is to burry one of your own,” said Chief Jackson.

But still, Alto pressed on.

Two months later a block party was held for people to enjoy and moreover the event gave people a reason to smile again.

“People are smiling again and I’ve noticed a lot of children out today and they’re happy and a lot of the folks here in Alto are certainly resilient to the problems they’ve gone through and are still going through for many of them but it’s a resilient group,” said Keith Jones, P.A.C at Alto Family Medical Clinic.

A resilient group that will get back on their feet, together.