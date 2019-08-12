Two elderly East Texans killed in Saturday night house fire

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were killed on Saturday night from a house fire in Kemp, according to the Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. A Trinidad fireman and a Seven Points Police Officer were also injured

John Hitchcock, 82, and Mildred Hitchcock, 81, were killed in the blaze and their bodies were sent off for autopsy by Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock.

The fire was at 701 Quail Run Court and started just before 9:30 p.m.

Renberg said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

