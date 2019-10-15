Tuesday Morning Forecast: Storms refire this evening, temps to drop into the 40s

TODAY: On & off showers/storms are possible through the early afternoon. A few stronger storms are possible this afternoon before the cold front arrives by midnight. A few storms may produce small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Chance of Rain: 70%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms are possible before midnight. The front will arrive for most areas by the late evening which will bring in much cooler and drier air for the entire region. Lows will be in the lower 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler and drier than Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s with morning lows in the 40s. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Highs will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 50s. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A late chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Highs will be back in the 80s with lows in the 60s. Winds S 10 MPH.