Tropical Storm Barry: Everything we know now

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tropical Storm Barry continues to strengthen out in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s peak wind-speeds will approach hurricane status but for now it stays a tropical storm.

Hurricane Hunters have been flying into this storm all morning long. They have found that Barry is starting to strengthen a bit more. Sustained winds are up to 65 mph.



Hurricane & Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect for southern Louisiana. Once the storm comes onshore, the track still has some variation but East Texas stays on the western edge. We will keep rain chances in the 30% to 40% chance for now, with areas east of US HWY 259 at a 60% rain potential this weekend.

See our video above for the latest forecast.

Current forecasted path is staying over Louisiana at this time. East Texas is just on the western edge of the storms expected main impact. Now the National Hurricane Center says this storm may intensify into a Category 1 storm before making landfall tomorrow morning.

One of the ingredients that is adding fuel to this storm is warm water temperatures. You need water temperatures above 80° to sustain a tropical system and temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s.

There are still Futurecast models that show a potential West drift of this storm but the overall model agreement keeps Barry East. As we stay on the western side of the storm our overall rain impacts won’t be anywhere close to Louisiana and Mississippi.