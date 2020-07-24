Unemployment stimulus money could be acting as incentive not to work

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan who is currently on unemployment is exposing concerns about the current system.

He says the current $600 weekly stimulus payment, brought to you by the 2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March, might be keeping people from finding work.

Alexander Stoller is an accountant who has been laid off due to the coronavirus.

He has been on unemployment, after hundreds of phone calls throughout the lengthy process, since May.

He says not only do you receive the $600 stimulus weekly on unemployment, but you also get whatever the state gives you, which for him, is a few extra hundred dollars a week.

Just looking at the numbers of $600 per week, not including state pay, food stamp programs and other benefits, it adds up to be $15 an hour for a full time, 40 hour work week.

Here in Texas, minimum wage is $7.25 which means people who are on unemployment are making more than double this by the added stimulus payment.

These $600 weekly payments are set to expire this Saturday in Texas as congress is currently debating its next stimulus package. The question now is whether to keep the $600 payments or to reduce it.

Stoller says it’s a flawed system. People are in need of help after losing jobs during this pandemic. He says there has to be a better way to go about this.

Stoller says there needs to be an incentive to find work, yet right now, it works the opposite.

He has a part time job lined up that he will start when the $600 payments stop. Until then, he is making more money by staying on unemployment rather than working.

I think a lot of people ask if the 600 dollar weekly benefit should continue? I would honestly say no. We have to incentivize people going back to work, and if we’re going to help those out of work, we should also help essential workers who are working amid a pandemic. It’s like, why am I going to go work 20 hours a week to lose money basically? Alexander Stoller, Tyler resident

From the restaurant and retail industry to some professions in health care and education, many of those workers are making less than those unemployed under the current system in play.

It is a tough debate right now among lawmakers. It is evident that help is needed. How to offer the help is the question desperate for an answer.