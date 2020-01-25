Tyler residents receiving new water meters, city replacing thousands

The city of Tyler is making improvements to its water utility system. Crews are currently going around installing upgraded water meters for people living inside city limits.

They’ve decided it’s time to switch them out after reporting some as old as 20 to 25 years.

They say these new smart meters will give a more accurate reading.

This will likely be reflected in your water bill as well.

The city has about 34,000 water meters to replace and they’ve done about 50 so far.

They’ll be out in neighborhoods replacing these for several weeks to come.

“Now we are in billing cycle four which has about 10,000 to 17,000 meters to replace. So we will be doing cycle four and then moving to cycle one through three.” Timothy Moor Sr., Water Utilities Manager

Some good news about these new meters is you no longer have to worry about a leak happening, and not being aware of it.

There is a built-in alarm that will alert the billing office if there is a leak.

If there is no water flowing in the water meter, the alarm will go off for that too.

If you’re wondering how you’re going to know when your meter is replaced, they are going to put a notice on your door. They won’t need inside and the switch out process only takes about 15 to 20 minutes.