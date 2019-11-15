ENJOY RESPONSIBLY: SFA to sell beer and wine at basketball games

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK – You’ll be hard-pressed to find another group of fans like the ones cheering on the SFA Lumberjacks.

As a bit of fan service, the university will be adding one more thing to the fan experience.

With the Southland Conference lifting its ban on alcohol, fans can now buy beer and wine at the games.

“I think this is just a part of the fan experience now and it’s one more step for our goal to make sure we’re increasing the fan experience and adding the opportunity to raise revenues moving forward,” said Ryan Ivey, SFA Athletics Director.

For years people have already enjoyed watching games at sports bars, so the university figured why not bring that element directly to the coliseum.

“Yeah I think it’s just part of it, it’s part of the game now, it’s part of what’s going on, it’s part of who we are and really within a DNA from an athletics contest standpoint,” said Ivey.

Section 115 will be the designated drinking area in the William R. Johnson Coliseum, which is very close to the home bench. It’s something head coach Kyle Keller is curious and excited for.

“I love the way our fans are and it’s a tremendous home-court environment. I just hope that none of it gets thrown on me as we get up and down with our dunks and three-pointers,” said Kyle Keller, SFA Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “Don’t drink and dunk I guess is what we want around here.”

For Jacks Nation, some see it as another way to get more fans on their feet and showing their support for the Lumberjacks.

“I think it might bring more enthusiasm, just might add to the fun,” said Ruby Woodard, SFA Lumberjacks fan.

“I’m just so grateful that we do have great fans and now that they want to add something to it, I think our administration is always trying to add to the atmosphere and the game day experience and I think this is just the next step,” said Keller.

The Lumberjacks will face off against Drexel at home this Saturday at 5:30.