ACLU urging Texas school districts to change discriminatory dress codes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A battle has been going on in our school districts for the past few years about students’ dress code.

Mainly how they wear their hair.

The ACLU sent 500 letters throughout school districts here in Texas encouraging changes in those policies.

More than two dozen East Texas school districts, including Chapel Hill, Lindale, Palestine, and Troup, have recently received one of those letters.

Back in January, De’Andre Arnold, in Barbers Hill ISD in the Houston area, was told he wouldn’t be able to walk the stage at his graduation. All because of his dreadlock hairstyle.

The ACLU says Arnold’s situation played a big part in their decisions to challenge these dress codes.

“De’Andre and his cousin Kaden Bradford, it really shows how these policies are really based on outdated sex stereotypes. On how male and female students should dress and present,” says Brain Klosterboer, ACLU attorney.

A copy of Arnold’s court case is in the ACLU letters. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus will propose their own version of the “Crown Act,” a California bill that bans hair discrimination. It will be brought to the 2021 legislative session.