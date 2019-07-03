Toddler killed, father shot nine times in Houston home robbery

A child was killed and his father was shot nearly 10 times in the chest during a home robbery outside of Houston late Tuesday night, according to our sister station KPRC.

Harris County authorities say that a father was sitting with his young son and a friend in an open garage when two men approached and immediately opened fire.

The toddler was killed, the father was shot nine times in the chest, and the friend was shot once in the leg.

The father was flown to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The mother was inside the apartment when she heard fireworks go off and came down to investigate. Police believe fireworks were set off just before the shooting to distract residents.

Investigators say the men confronted the mother, demanding money. She said she didn’t have any and the men ran away.

Authorities say the shooting looks to be a deliberate act, not just a random robbery.

“It appears they possibly targeted the father of the kids, the way that he was immediately shot,” deputies said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the men as black between the ages of 25 and 35. They are believed to be around 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and were last seen wearing red and black hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

