TJC Science Center stops buy with details on what event is coming up this Saturday

Dr. Beau Hartweg from TJC Science Center tells us about the Sportsology program that is going on as well as this weekends Rock n Roll event.

On the third Saturday of every month, TJC’s science center will present “SpacePark360″ at 7 p.m.”Rock on Demand” fills the entire 40-foot domed theater with vibrant graphics, completely enveloping visitors in a 360-degree view while the 16,000-watt, digital surround sound system plays rock hits ranging from the Beatles and Rolling Stones to The Doors and Aerosmith.

Head on over to their webstie at http://sciencecenter.tjc.edu or give them a call at (903) 510-2312