Tickets on sale for 2019 Polar Express Train Ride

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 season of THE POLAR EXPRESS at Texas State Railroad.

The first POLAR EXPRESS of the season heads to the North Pole on Saturday, November 15, at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start as low as $20 per child, depending on the date and time of departure.

The Palestine depot offers a festive holiday-setting featuring lights, tinsel, garland and costumed characters sure to excite and inspire every child in your group … from age 2 to 92.

The adventure is even more entertaining when families and friends show up in their pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy…it’s cold at the North Pole!

The magical story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole.

Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance as the Cocoa Chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies while dancing and singing.

All cars have large viewing windows, thrilling children as they get their first glimpse of Santa and the North Pole.

At the North Pole, Santa and his elves greet passengers and board the train.

St. Nick gives everyone the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell (only believers can hear ringing!).

On the ride back to THE POLAR EXPRESStrain depot, the Cocoa Chefs lead passengers in singing joyous Christmas carols.

For more information, visit www.texasstaterailroad.net or call 855-632-7729