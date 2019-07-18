Thursday Night Forecast: Cooler weather arriving next week

We have three more days of heat and humidity, and starting Monday we will see changes to our area. Early next week, the heat high will retreat to the west starting Sunday. This will allow a few isolated storms possible as early as Saturday and Sunday in southern areas, with a better rain chance associated with a cold front by Monday and Tuesday. This is likely going to give us cooler temperatures (possibly 10 degrees cooler than average) next week! Stay tuned for updates.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-19-19

THIS EVENING: Clouds clear and a warm evening. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing again as daybreak approaches. Very warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy at times and hot. High: 95. Winds: Southwest to South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: 91-96. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 102° – 109°. A 10% to 20% chance of isolated PM showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30% (could increase). Low: 74. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A 20% chance of rain, mainly for southern areas. Lows: upper 60s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.