The Tyler Museum of Art and Literacy Council of Tyler are collaborating on a new exhibition “Books, Books & More Books”

Established in 1971, the TMA is a an educational and fine art museum located on the Tyler Junior College campus, presenting 10-12 major exhibitions per year along with year-round education programs for children and families, including school tours and monthly Family Days. Give them a call at (571)214-6436

Established in 1990, the LCOT’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals and their families by eliminating illiteracy through educational services, including Basic Education, GED, and ESL classes. For more info call the LCOT at (903)253-4837