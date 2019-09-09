East Texas Symphony Orchestra shares about their season opening concert this weekend

ETSO kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with music from Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Brazil and the USA.

This performance is in partnership with the Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler.

The TJC Guitar Ensemble, directed by Frank Kimlicko will feature a dozen current and former TJC guitarists playing Vivaldi’s concerto for two guitars arranged by Mr. Kimlicko.

For a full calendar of this sesason’s events, click here.

