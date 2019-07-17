Texas woman breaks ‘cancer-free’ bell while celebrating beating breast cancer

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman was rightfully very excited as she celebrated beating cancer.

Darla Jaye broke the cancer-free bell at her hospital on Monday. Patients usually ring the bell on the way out after finishing treatment.

Cancer clearly didn’t take Jaye’s internal or external strength as her celebration was so strong, the bell couldn’t handle it.

She left the hospital after over 30 radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Jaye said she simply didn’t know how strong she was at the tail end of her fight with cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC