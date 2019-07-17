Texas woman breaks ‘cancer-free’ bell while celebrating beating breast cancer

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman was rightfully very excited as she celebrated beating cancer.

Darla Jaye broke the cancer-free bell at her hospital on Monday. Patients usually ring the bell on the way out after finishing treatment.

Cancer clearly didn’t take Jaye’s internal or external strength as her celebration was so strong, the bell couldn’t handle it.

She left the hospital after over 30 radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Jaye said she simply didn’t know how strong she was at the tail end of her fight with cancer.