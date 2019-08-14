Breaking News
Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Texas Star Rescue from Longview joins us to talk about rescue dogs and cats, animal rescue, and the importance of spay and neuter

Texas Star Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to the care and eventual adoption of dogs and cats from high-kill shelters. Our goal is to offer care and a peaceful living environment for endangered pets until their eventual adoption. Texas Star Rescue has committed volunteers, foster homes and local veterinarians to love and care for the pets while they are waiting for their forever home. Texas Star Rescue pledges to re-home our rescued pets to carefully screened homes, and to educate and inform prospective owners on responsible pet ownership/care, including but not limited to spay/neuter, proper medical care and good nutrition.

www.facebook.com/texasstarrescue or call them at
(903)660-2035

