Texas deputy shot during robbery of Five Guys restaurant

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Harris County deputy was shot Wednesday night during an attempted robbery of a Five Guys restaurant, according to our affiliate KPRC.

Authorities at the scene said the deputy was shot in the arm. The robbery began just before 8:30 p.m.

According to the report, the deputy was off-duty and was working a second job as a security guard at the restaurant. He was in his car when he saw customers inside being robbed.

When he approached the door, the suspect fired multiple shots at him, striking the deputy at least once. Investigators said he did not fire his weapon because there were many customers inside.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a green and white sweatsuit and a mask. He was about 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall and police believe he left the scene in a white Dodge Charger with black rims.