Texas Air Force Major charged with wife’s murder

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC) An Air Force Major based in San Antonio has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife.

Andre McDonald was arrested Saturday and charged with the murder of his wife, Andreen. He had reported her missing on March 1.

The next day he was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, but was released a month later after posting bail.

Investigators say Andreen’s remains were found Thursday night on private property off Specht Road in north Bexar County.

According to the murder warrant, Andre Mcdonald had cuts on his hands when he was first arrested in March and that blood evidence was found on discarded clothing.

The warrant also states that the couple’s daughter, who authorities say is non-verbal autistic, likely witnessed McDonald trying to burn her mother’s body.

His bail was set at $ 2 million dollars.