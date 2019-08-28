Texarkana police trace recent crimes to Shreveport

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a recent increase in crimes committed by out-of-town residents, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Police are investgating car break-ins, vehicle burglaries and retail thefts over the past few weeks that all have ties to Shreveport, Louisiana. Officers said the suspects are either from that city or stolen items are turning up there.

The latest incident happened overnight Sunday, when suspects smashed vehicle windows at a Texarkana apartment complex to steal valuables from inside. Police said one of the stolen items, a laptop, was traced to Shreveport. They are still seeking the suspects.

When it comes to “crimes of opportunity,” Texarkana Texas Police Department spokesman Shawn Vaughn said locals are usually responsible.

“The vast majority of it’s going to be people that live right here, in their neighborhood, in our community, and in our city that are doing this,” said Vaughn. “So, it’s kind of unusual for folks to be coming out of their own city to do something like this.”

Vaughn said about 70 percent of vehicle burglaries reported in Texarkana could have been avoided if the victims locked their doors and removed their personal belongings from the vehicle.