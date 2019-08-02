Teenager arrested for beating Nacogdoches elderly couple during burglary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches couple is recovering from extensive injuries they sustained during a Thursday morning burglary of their home, according to Officer Brett Ayres with the city police department.

According to Ayres, police responded to a report of a burglary at 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Wortham Dr. When they arrived, officers found the couple lying in their bedroom with “extensive injuries.”

“Based on information from the residents they were in bed when the suspect came into their bedroom with a firearm and began demanding property and assaulting them. ” Brett Ayres

The couple has not been identified and they were transported to a local hospital. Both are listed in stable condition.

Investigators later arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the burglary. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery.

Their identity is withheld by law because he/she is a minor. They are currently in a juvenile detention center for hold.