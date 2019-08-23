Suspects turn themselves in for causing more than $120k in damage to historic cemetery

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – The suspects involved in vandalizing a historic East Texas cemetery have been identified and plan to turn themselves in, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

The damage to the headstones left last Wednesday totaled more than $120,000 and involved 35 graves. The suspects were identified through an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.

One of the suspects has already been taken into custody and he is 22-year-old Chandler McKinney, of Eustace. He was booked on a $50,000 bond, but has been released.

Another suspect is 19-year-old Tristan Castillo, of Eustace. Hillhouse said that Castillo plans to turn himself in on Friday. There were also charges filed against a juvenile for the crime.

All three suspects involved will be charged with criminal mischief.