Stretch Your Dollar: Tips and tricks for Amazon Prime Day shoppers

(WTNH) — Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Monday at midnight!

The countdown is on to Amazon’s biggest sale of the year beginning Monday at midnight. This will be the first time Prime Day is supersized to 48 hours.

Amazon is kicking off early incentives like a $10 credit for prime members who spend $10 or more at Whole Foods. Some of the deepest discounts expected are on Amazon branded gadgets like the Echo, Kindle, and Fire Stick.

Amazon launched its first Prime Day just four years ago meant to entice shoppers during the summer months and lure new members who pay $119 a year for perks like free shipping. Now, Amazon’s rivals are launching their own specials.

Target, Walmart, Ebay and Best Buy are also running their own sales in July in competition. Amazon is touting its lightning deals- limited time sales that go live and sell out quickly.

So how do you know if that discount is truly a deal? It’s not uncommon for retailers to fluctuate the price of their products, marking an item up before listing it as a sale soon after.

But with websites like camelcamelcamel.com, You can track the price history of any item.

Something else to look out for if you’re shopping, be sure to read the fine print. Much of what’s sold on Amazon comes from third-party sellers who don’t always offer the same warranty and return policies as products fulfilled by Amazon itself.