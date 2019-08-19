Start of school Monday morning might be impacted by power outages

UPDATE (8:00 A.M.) – Union Hill ISD north of Gilmer has canceled classes for Monday, according to it’s Facebook page. The post was made around 7:30 a.m.

Those that took the bus will be fed breakfast and then sent back home.

UPDATE (7:15 A.M.) – As of 7:15 a.m. on Monday, it appears there were no schools that had late starts due to the power outages on Sunday.

Power has been restored to 99 percent of customers, with 715 people still without power. Most are contained to Kilgore and Longview.

Kilgore ISD posted on their Facebook that despite the hundreds of blackouts that remain, they still would start on time.

Carthage ISD also started on time, after the administration said that it would make a decision by 5 a.m.

Some East Texas school districts are already concerned about the start of school Monday because of the massive power outages cities are experiencing.

Carthage ISD has posted to Facebook saying they will let parents know by 5 AM tomorrow whether the start of school will be delayed.

Kilgore ISD will also make a decision tomorrow morning. They say as of now, school will start as normal. If anything changes, they will let us know in the morning and also post it on their Facebook pages.

This is the article we will update in the morning with any schools listed to have a late start or canceled classes. Check back here tomorrow morning before heading off to school!

