Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

SPCA of East Texas introduces us to Cash

Deborah Dobbs brought Cash AKA Santa’s Little Helper to meet us today.  Abandoned around Christmas time, Santa’s little helper and his brothers and sisters were taken in by the SPCA of East Texas.  He was adopted 2 days before Christmas, and then brought back 5 months later because his owner was moving and couldn’t take him with them.  He was renamed Cash by his adopter.  A few weeks ago, we found out that Cash has hip dysplasia in both hips and will need surgery on both hips. We are working on getting that surgery for him, but REALLY want to find this super sweet boy a great forever home in the meantime!!

