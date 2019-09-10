Smith Co. officials arrest man who ran after assaulting a disabled person

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials have arrested the man who assaulted a disabled individual and led officials on a foot chase Tuesday morning.

The man was identified as Tony LeMark Battles III, 27.

According to public information officer, Larry Christian, deputies were called to a residence in the 13800 block of Highway 155 South, shortly before 7 a.m.

When they arrived, a man, described only as a 27-year-old black male, wearing blue shorts and no shirt, took off running from deputies.

Officials eventually tracked Battles down in a residential construction site.

Battles was taken into custody where he was booked for Injury to the Disabled with intent to Commit Bodily Injury. He was also charged with three warrants issued by Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson for Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and two charges of Driving while Licence Invalid Previous Conviction.

Battles a lengthy criminal record including evading arrest in 2008, failing to identify himself in 2009, possession of marijuana in 2010, and expired MVI sticker, failing to maintain financial responsibility, no valid inspection, and possession of marijuana in 2011.