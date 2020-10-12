Senator Cornyn states he is confident Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn delivered the following opening remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination.

“What our colleagues on the other side of the aisle put Justice Kavanaugh through two years ago was an absolute disgrace and hopefully a low point for the Senate. They, and some of their allies, sought to destroy the personal character of a good man with innuendo, misinformation, and outright lies. I hope they resist the temptation to repeat that during this hearing. I do remain concerned, Judge, about some of the earlier attacks on your faith.”

This morning was the start of the Supreme Court hearing for nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The process marks a crucial step before a final full Senate vote by the end of October on Barrett’s nomination to fill the seat left vacant by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It also gives the public an opportunity to hear from the candidate, in her own words, typically on issues related to judicial philosophy as well as opinions on hot-button social issues like abortion.

Recent nominees have typically kept those views close to their chests. Senators often follow up the testimony with further questions posed to the nominee in writing.

The 48-year-old U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge is President Trump’s third nomination to the Supreme Court, after Neil Gorusch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Other statements Cornyn made were of praise of Coney’s career “Throughout your impressive career, you have earned the respect of those who share your views on the law as well as those who do not.”

Cornyn lastly expressed that he is confident Barrett will be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. “I’m confident that at the end of this process, you will be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” Cornyn said.