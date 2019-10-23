Saurette Insurance Agency has some tips on home and auto insurance and why you need to have it

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney today at Linn Park
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now for Oct. 23: Missing AL girl found dead; Tornado damage flyover in AR
President Trump says Turkey has agreed to ‘permanent’ cease-fire
THINK PINK: UT Health East Texas stresses the importance of being Breast Cancer aware
Protection of asylum seekers part of Democratic Women Caucus agenda
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Very complex: Nats, Astros share spring site, meet in Series
Top Stories
Feds detain ex Russian Olympic official in South Florida
Federer eases past Albot into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
Jets taking ‘really deep dive’ on ailing Mosley
Players to go on strike in Spanish women’s soccer league
Community
East Texas Live
Breast Cancer Awareness
Veterans Voices
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: Rusk Police Department
Top Stories
Tyler ISD board hires former Troup ISD leader as new assistant superintendent
Top Stories
GET INVOLVED: How you can register for this weekend’s Walk to End Alzheimers
Tyler Dogtoberfest brings all the dogs to the yard – for adoption
SPCA of East Texas drops in to show off some of their furry friends, preview Dogtoberfest
KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Contests
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Saurette Insurance Agency has some tips on home and auto insurance and why you need to have it
Top Stories
Academy Sports + Outdoors talks about hunting prep and hunter safety
Top Stories
Jarvis Christian College joins us to chat about the seventh annual Jarvis Festival benefiting the UNCF
Petal it Forward: Lindale Floral and students give commuters free flowers
Tyler Type One talks about their upcoming event to raise awareness for Type One Diabetes
THINK PINK: UT Health East Texas stresses the importance of being Breast Cancer aware
Veterans Voices
Texas Rose Festival
Search
Search
Search
Saurette Insurance Agency has some tips on home and auto insurance and why you need to have it
Video
Posted:
Oct 23, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT
Just like any other commercial product, insurance rates fluctuate. That’s why you could go with one you trust. Head on over to
http://www.siateam.com
to view the deals they can get you one home and auto insurance.
Trending Right Now
STAND YOUR GROUND: Flint homeowner shoots burglar who tried to run him over with a stolen car
Texas Bank and Trust warning of scam with fraudulent text messages
TJC to give veterans free dental care in November
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
Eleven tornadoes confirmed in Texas after Sunday night storms
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC