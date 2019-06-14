Rusk police officer honored for heroics, saving 2 men stranded in flood waters

On May 18th, 2019 at around 9:00pm a call came into the Rusk Police Department dispatch that would change the lives of several people.

“The radio call came in and we were told some men had ditched their car and that they were stuck in flooded waters,” said Sgt. Nathan Acker.

Acker took it upon himself instead of waiting for the boat to get there that time was crucial. The officer started wading the flood waters and at one point was chest deep trying to find the two men.

“The water was so high and swift that it was kind of taking my feet away, so I couldn’t approach where they were because it was even deeper,” said Acker.

The officers search and rescue efforts were a success and after 30 minutes both men were safe.

“I signed onto this. To protect and serve the community and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Acker.

Fast forward nearly one month and Acker’s heroics were honored at the City Council meeting.

Chief Joe Williams saying, “I have no doubt that those two men would have been dead had it not been for Acker’s attempts,”

Acker was presented the Life Saving Medal for Heroic Actions.