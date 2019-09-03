ROSE CITY RIVALRY: REL & JT Principals talk about their schools Pantry Raid competition going on this week

The 29th annual Pantry Raid competition between Tyler Lee and John Tyler High School students has kicked off.

Every year, the students at both Tyler ISD high schools have a friendly competition each year to help feed hungry East Texans.

Students are asking the community for their help by donating non-perishable food items or funds at the school of their choice.

Donations will be accepted at both high schools through Friday, September 6.

The school that collects the most amount of food will earn bragging rights and proudly display the traveling trophy at their school for the year.

Over the last 28 years, students have collected over 1,300,000 pounds of food combined, providing over 1,111,000 additional meals to children, families and seniors that the East Texas Food Bank serves.

“The Pantry Raid matters because out East Texas communities sorely need the energetic engagement of our young people in the fight against hunger. The student bodies of Tyler Lee and John Tyler are our future and through Pantry Raid are making a substantial contribution towards building a better world – and we are grateful!” Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank

Learn more about how you can donate at either schools websites. https://www.tylerisd.org/rel and https://www.tylerisd.org/johntyler