Rhea Lana’s hosts semi-annual sale for back-to-school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s nearly August and the back-to-school season will be here before you know it.

Rhea Lana helped parents and kids get ready on Saturday with their semi-annual sale at the First Christian Church on Broadway.

Consignors set up booths and sold high-quality children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books, DVDs, baby equipment and much more.

“Today was our big pre-sale day, it is our largest shopping day of the whole week. It’s for our volunteers. They shop first, our consignors. We let moms-to-be, military moms shop after them, and then we open up our guest passes we hand out to daycares, and to social media passes.” Cheryl Price

The sale runs through next Thursday. If you are interested in becoming a consigner, you can sign up online.