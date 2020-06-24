Prairie dogs dig up buried remains at City of Lubbock cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the Father’s Day weekend, prairie dogs dug up the buried remains of deceased individuals at the City of Lubbock cemetery.

Pictures of the exposed remains were posted to Facebook by Carmesha Ward. According to Phyllis Gant, a community activist, Ward’s family saw the bones near their grandfather’s grave.

“That shouldn’t happen anywhere in America,” said Gant.

Gordon Harris, whose grandparents are buried in the city cemetery, said his family has complained to the city about the prairie dog issue for over two years.

“We have hired-people that work for the city who are not doing the job and the people that’s over the fired people are not seeing that they’re doing the caretaking the way it should be done,” said Harris.

Gant, whose father and brother are also buried in the cemetery, said she believes many of the people laid to rest in the city-owned cemetery are not all treated equally.

“I guarantee you if the prairie dogs began to dig up the late and great Buddy Holly, the city officials are gonna come down and do something about it,” said Gant.

Below is a statement from the City of Lubbock:

“The city identified and returned the remains to their resting place. The city is working to relieve the area in and around the cemetery of the prairie dog population”