Police investigating after Carlisle ISD learns of student’s “hit list”

CARLISLE, Texas (KETK) A student has been removed from the campus of Carlisle ISD after an alleged “hit list” was brought to the attention of school officials.

According to Superintendent Mike Payne, the district was made aware of the information Monday night.

Law enforcement was immediately contacted and the freshman male student was questioned.

They encourage parents to have a conversation with your children and encourage them to report anything suspicious that they see or hear concerning school safety.

After school officials completed their investigation, the student received disciplinary action and was removed from the campus.

KETK has also learned the student had siblings who attend the school as well.

Carlisle ISD wants to ensure parents that they will not tolerate this kind of behavior or actions.