Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Pets Fur People Gayle Helms stops by to show off a furry friend that is available for adoption she also explains why it is so important to spay and neuter your pets

The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is a selective admission, life-sustaining animal sanctuary. Our mission is to provide a temporary haven for the animals in our care, until they find their forever families. They are committed to reduce and ultimately eliminate euthanasia as an acceptable method of population control for unwanted dogs and cats. They promote the positive results of spay/neuter programs to reduce dog and cat overpopulation, and pride ourselves in teaching responsible pet guardianship. Check them out over on their website at https://petsfurpeople.org/

