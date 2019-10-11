Pet Fur People joins us with some cute company and talks about how to keep you pet warm as we start to head into cooler tempers

The Humane Society of East Texas (Pets Fur People) was established in 1963 by concerned citizens after they visited the City of Tyler’s inadequate animal impoundment facility. At that time, animals were housed in one small building regardless of the health of the animals. The Society requested that the Tyler impoundment facilities be turned over to the newly founded Humane Society of East Texas. Go look at every cat or dog they currently have up for adoption on their website at https://petsfurpeople.org/