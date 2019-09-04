PATH stops by to give details on their upcoming week celebration luncheon

PATH is a local Tyler nonprofit serving hard-working families in need with immediate assistance and long-term programs to improve financial stability. Immediate assistance programs include the largest Food Pantry in the East Texas region, assistance with rent and utility bills, vision and dental appointments, prescription medications and much more.
The PATH Week Celebration Luncheon is the organization’s largest public awareness and fundraising event of the year. Learn more at http://www.pathhelps.org

