PATH joins us to chat about their annual Coats for Kids Drive that is currently going on now

PATH is a local nonprofit that helps our hard-working neighbors in need to find their own way. Immediate services include the region’s largest Choice Food Pantry, assistance with rent & utility bills and prescription medications, dental and vision appointments, fans in the summer, blankets in the winter and the Coats for Kids Drive each Fall. Longer-term programs include the Transitional Housing Program and the Bev’s Kid Reach child mentoring program. Learn more about what they are doing to help you the community on their website https://www.PATHhelps.org