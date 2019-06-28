Overton man arrested for sexual assault of a child

An Overton man has been taken into police custody on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Octavian McKee, 18, was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Smith County Jail.

According to Smith County judicial records, it stems from an incident back in December 2018.

McKee will be in court Friday morning for an arraignment hearing.

He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $350,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for August 12.

If convicted, McKee faces 5-99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.