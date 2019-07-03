UPDATE: Brookshire’s says it will contest OSHA fines

The Occupation and Safety Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Brookshire’s Grocery Company $26,520 in connection to a man’s death in their Tyler warehouse in March.

Kasper Holland, 22, was killed in an industrial accident back on March 16.

The fine was for two “serious” violations by the company. It is unclear what the violations were.

The OSHA investigation into Holland’s death is still open.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, BGC said it planned to contest the two citations.

The statement is as follows: