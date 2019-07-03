UPDATE: Brookshire’s says it will contest OSHA fines

The Occupation and Safety Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Brookshire’s Grocery Company $26,520 in connection to a man’s death in their Tyler warehouse in March.
Kasper Holland, 22, was killed in an industrial accident back on March 16.
The fine was for two “serious” violations by the company. It is unclear what the violations were.
The OSHA investigation into Holland’s death is still open.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, BGC said it planned to contest the two citations.
The statement is as follows:
The safety of our employees and customers is of upmost importance to Brookshire Grocery Company. We were deeply saddened by the loss of a valued employee following an incident in a Tyler warehouse in March. BGC has extensive preventative processes and procedures in place to ensure the safety of our employees and has safely operated our warehouse facilities for close to 70 years. This is the only occurrence of an on-the-job injury of this severity in the BGC warehouses in all of our years of operation. We notified and fully cooperated with the authorities in the investigation of this incident. The investigation by the Tyler Police found that the employee in question was not following Company policies and procedures, which resulted in the incident. We are contesting the two OSHA citations and will provide evidence supporting our request to withdraw or modify the citations. Brookshire Grocery Company will continue our commitment to providing a safe work environment for our warehouse employees as evidenced by the seven decades of operations without an accident of this nature.Brookshire Grocery Company