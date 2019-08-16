North East Texas duck fundraiser helps provide cardiovascular care

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Thousands of rubber ducks are ready to race in an annual fundraiser – they just need you to adopt them first!

Organizers with the Great Texarkana Duck Race benefiting Christus St. Michael said they’re hoping to race about 12,000 ducks Saturday around the lazy river at Holiday Springs Water Park.

The first lucky duck to cross the finish into the “duck trap” wins a 2019 Kia Rio. Other prizes are also available, and you don’t have to be present to win.

But, organizers say everyone who participates is a winner by helping to provide cardivascular care to patients.

“We hope we don’t see anyone here, you know, but if you do need that one day, we want to have the best care that we can provide for you,” said Cristy Lummus, foundation development coordinator. “And this helps us get there one duck at a time.”

You can adopt a duck online for $5 or six for $25 at greattexarkanaduckrace.com.

This is the 30th year for the event and they’re hoping to raise about $47,000.

The event is from 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at Holiday Springs Water Park, Texarkana.