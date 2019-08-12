Nicolas Pet Haven joins us to talk about Clear the Shelter campaign that is going on this coming Saturday

Nicolas Pet Haven is a no kill shelter saving many animal lives including Mike’s who they brought on ETL today. He is up for adoption right now and you might want to act fast on this cutie. They also has many more cats and dogs you can adopt. Nicolas Pet Haven plans to lower adoption fees on Saturday for Clear the Shelter. Head on over to their Facebook page under “Nicolas Pet Haven.
Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019
NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.