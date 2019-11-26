Neal’s Wheels collecting bicycles for East Texas children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of year again!

KETK anchor Neal Barton is hosting Neal’s Wheels to collect bicycles for East Texas children.

The station will be a collection center for the bikes until Dec. 13, then the Salvation Army will distribute them to children in need.

“Children in East Texas, many of their wishes that we obtain from their families for Christmas are bicycles,” said Capt. Nicole Parker with the Salvation Army. “It’s so important in this day and age to allow children to be outside and to engage in the outdoors. To be able to make these wishes come true is so great.”

The goal of the program is to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.

Bikes can be dropped off at the KETK Studio at 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler, right next to the Jalapeno Tree.

The best time to drop bikes off is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.