NEAL BARTON’S POV: The world is upside down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Make love not war, man. That was the cry from the left when I was growing up.

Things sure have changed.

In the world of politics our world is upside down.

I thought I’d never see where the left would be the party of war and the right the party of peace.

When I was also being told as a young man make love not war, I was also told we cannot be the world’s policeman. That was always from the left.

Nowadays it’s just the opposite.

You have a Republican president trying to pull us out of places we’ve been since World War II.

Or have been for years.

Now there are cat calls, mainly from the left saying that’s not the thing to do.

The are saying all of the sudden we are pulling the plug on people who are our friends.

Are they Our friends? George Washington warned of not constantly reevaluating political friends and foes.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.