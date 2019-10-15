Nacogdoches man arrested after police chase in stolen ATV with children in the back

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen ATV with two children inside, according to Officer Jason Bridges.

Jervoski Pruitt was seen driving an ATV down CR 525 around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening and a county deputy attempted to stop him. Pruitt continued down the road, but wrecked after going too fast around a curve.

Two children, ages 10 and 9, were in the vehicle, but were uninjured in the crash.

Deputies contacted a local ATV dealer and it was discovered that the vehicle belonged to them and it had been stolen Saturday night.

Pruitt was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for evading arrest, theft, and two counts of endangering a child. His bond was set at $100,000.

If convicted, Pruitt faces up to eight years in prison.