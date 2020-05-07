Mount Vernon police seeking person of interest in hit and run

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Mount Vernon police are asking for the public’s help in identify a person of interest in a hit in run.

On Monday at about 12:34 p.m., a red pickup, possibly a Dodge Dakota, struck another vehicle in front of thehit and run occured in front of the Mount Vernon City Hall on the square.

Video captured from near the incident shows the driver of the red pickup backing up and then moments later pulling into a parking space.

The driver gets out and walks toward the vehicle that was hit, then goes back to the red pickup and drives off.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 903-537-4539.