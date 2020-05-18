Miss Texas Oustanding Teen offers advice to fellow graduating seniors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KMID) East Texas native and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen, Allie Graves has a message of hope with her fellow Class of 2020.

It’s a time-honored tradition for ever senior in high school to walk across the stage in front of their peers, teachers, and family to accept their degree, closing one chapter and beginning another. For the Class of 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduations across the country have been canceled.

“Whatever happens, happens. If I get to walk across the stage, that’s fine, but if I have to walk across on a zoom conference call in my living room, that’s what I’ll do. I am excited to see what happens and just college in general.” ALLIE GRAVES, MISS TEXAS’ OUTSTANDING TEEN

Allie Graves, Miss Texas’ Oustanding Teen, a survivor of child abuse and advocate for children everywhere, has faced adversity her whole life. She’ll admit that it’s not always easy staying positive, but she has found a way to accept what she can not change, learn more about herself, and be grateful for those in her life she cares about.

“I write down everything good in the day and not acting like there isn’t craziness happening because that is not realistic, and it’s totally happening. I can choose how I respond and how I react. I can choose to find the joy and find the good things happening in the situation.” ALLIE GRAVES, MISS TEXAS’ OUTSTANDING TEEN

Graves says it’s also very important to check up your friends, as you may not know what they are going through.

“We may not all be in the same boat, but we are all in the same storm.” ALLIE GRAVES, MISS TEXAS’ OUTSTANDING TEEN

To learn more about Graves’ story, check out this video, and you can see extended conversations with Graves here: “Survivor Becomes an advocate and brings awareness to child abuse.”