Marshall ATV shooting suspect indicted on murder charge

A Beckville man arrested for a shooting in a Marshall ATV park back in 2018 has been indicted on murder charges, according to Harrison County judcical records.

Richard Anderson, 23, is alleged to have shot and killed Keith Carr, 25.

He was found passed out in a truck just feet from Carr’s body.

Police say a witness claimed Anderson has assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend and Carr went to confront hi,

Investigators then say Anderson shot Carr multiple times.

Anderson is free on a $50,000 bond.

He is due back in court on July 9.